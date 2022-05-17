The Future Nostalgia singer has fashion sense in abundance!
Dua Lipa Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress
Simplicity Always Wins
Dua Lipa never ceases to amaze when it comes to showing off her fashion choices. The Vogue cover star dressed in a black leather dress prior to performing on stage, and proved that simplicity speaks a thousand words, and it's not a must to wear the boldest colors. At just 26, the first rising star has 83.1 million Instagram followers, and her series of Instagram photos proves she's a true fashion chameleon.
The Dua Brand Is On The Rise!
The English singer and songwriter's popularity increased exponentially between 2015 and 2018. By 2018, Lipa was the first female artist with 1 billion YouTube views for her hit song New Rules. In 2015, she signed with Warner Music Group, and she has since managed to establish her name in the music industry. She has released numerous songs and won various awards in a relatively short amount of time. Dua is the first female artist to receive 5 Brit Award nominations.
How Dua Keeps In Shape Year-Round
Dua is not just a talented musician, but she also has an aptitude for fitness. Most of her social media fans are used to seeing her out and about with nature, as well as using a variety of routines to keep in shape. Her workout routine includes a mixture of resistance training and cardio, but she is not opposed to going against the grain and switching things up spontaneously. In addition to her normal exercises, Dua also performs daily yoga, boxing, warm-ups, pilates, and spinning.
Dua Has A Third Album In The Pipeline!
Dua Lipa has been working on her forthcoming third album, which follows her 2020 smash Future Nostalgia. Currently, she is on a worldwide tour in support of her latest album, which critics have hailed as one of the best releases of the past year. The model and singer will now be joining the acting territory, and if anyone has seen her vibrant videos, she will be more than just fine.
The 26-year-old will feature in the new movie Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, the DCEU’s current Superman. Of course, there are a few more surprises and announcements up her sleeve, and Dua’s biggest fans only need to look at her Instagram account to keep up with the latest from one of entertainment’s hottest stars.