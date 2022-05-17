Dua Lipa Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Dua Lipa has been working on her forthcoming third album, which follows her 2020 smash Future Nostalgia. Currently, she is on a worldwide tour in support of her latest album, which critics have hailed as one of the best releases of the past year. The model and singer will now be joining the acting territory, and if anyone has seen her vibrant videos, she will be more than just fine.

The 26-year-old will feature in the new movie Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, the DCEU’s current Superman. Of course, there are a few more surprises and announcements up her sleeve, and Dua’s biggest fans only need to look at her Instagram account to keep up with the latest from one of entertainment’s hottest stars.