A couple of years ago, the Green Bay Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love raised plenty of eyebrows around the NFL. If anything, using a first-round pick on a QB made most people feel like the Aaron Rodgers era was coming to an end.

Fast-forward to today and that seems like a lost pick. He hasn't been impressive in limited snaps, and Rodgers will stay there for the foreseeable future. So, what does this season hold for Love?