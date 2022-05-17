NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo To Carolina Still A Possibility

The Carolina Panthers drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This move came after talks of the team pushing to add Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to their QB room. They were also linked to San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

While the selection of Corral was thought to put an end to any other quarterback additions for the Panthers, this may not be the case. ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Panthers are still looking for a veteran quarterback, and the Garoppolo situation "might not be completely dead."