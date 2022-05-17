Kourtney Kardashian Officially Ties The Knot

With a big Italian wedding on the way, Kourtney and Travis took the big step to tie the knot officially. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon, all the details are set, and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited," the source told PEOPLE.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. They had been dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker proposed. The exciting moment was caught on camera for The Kardashians on Hulu, with a surprise dinner being held for both families immediately after.