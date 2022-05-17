The Kardashians' Kourtney Kardashian has officially tied the knot with fiance Travis Barker after the couple had a 'practice wedding' in Las Vegas on April 4. According to a People source, the reality TV star and drummer got legally married in Santa Barbara on Sunday, with only a few friends and family members in attendance.
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Ties The Knot
The Latest
Getting Legally Married
With a big Italian wedding on the way, Kourtney and Travis took the big step to tie the knot officially. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon, all the details are set, and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited," the source told PEOPLE.
Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. They had been dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker proposed. The exciting moment was caught on camera for The Kardashians on Hulu, with a surprise dinner being held for both families immediately after.
Practice Wedding
In April, the couple had a commitment ceremony, which was not legally binding. The 'practice wedding' took place after the 2022 Grammy Award at around 2. a.m. local time at One Love Wedding Chapel, with an Elvis Parsley impersonator who officiated the ceremony. They did not get a marriage license, and a few days later, Kourtney cleared the air, stating that it was not a legal marriage.
On May 9, Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, said she was "sworn to secrecy" regarding her daughter's wedding details. "If I say one thing about a wedding, I'm gonna be in so much trouble!" she told PEOPLE. As shown in this season of "The Kardashians," Kourtney and Travis have also been trying to have a baby.
Kourtney's Kids Were Absent
Page Six reports that it appears as though Kourtney's children, who she has with ex Scott Disick did not attend her and Travis' courthouse wedding. The Reality star's two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter, Penelope, 9, seemed to have spent the day with their dad, Scott, during their mom's nuptials. The Talentless creator, 38, posted a series of Instagram videos of his time at home with his children, from Reign "living the dream" poolside to Mason "pushing" his sister; he also added a clip of Penelope jumping into the pool.
Not The Best Choice
The children were also not present for Kourtney and Travis' 2021 engagement, which Scott took issue with during last week's episode of The Kardashians. "They were upset, Scott said during a confessional, noting that Travis' three kids, stepdaughter Atiana, 23, son Landon,18, and daughter Alabama, 16 were present. He would have invited his children to his own engagement, the Flip It Like Disick alum added. Kourtney revealed that she wished her children were invited, noting that her mother's decision not to invite the little ones was "not her best choice."