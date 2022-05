In a tweet, Bezos suggested that passing Build Back Better would increase inflation -- which is already far too high -- and wreck the economy.

He also praised West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for refusing to back Biden's bills.

As reported by The Hill, the Amazon founder accused the Biden administration of trying "hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves."

"Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country," he said.