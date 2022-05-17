Ashley Benson And Shay Mitchell Are 'Like Sisters'

"We all live by each other. Minutes away," Benson explained.

Benson then noted that because they were in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic at the time of the interview, she hadn't been able to spend as much time with Shay and Bellisario as she normally would.

"So it's very funny. I want to see them, but I also have to be mindful right now, even though I'm getting tested weekly [for COVID-19]. It's a scary time for everyone," she noted. "I've never met Shay's baby [Atlas, 16 months], and she's like, 'You have to see her!' They're like my sisters and they always will be."