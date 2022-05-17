Inside Ben Simmons' Jersey Mansion Just Sold To Nick Castellanos

Former Philadelphia 76ers and current Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons has decided to embark on the next chapter of his life. According to reports, he has sold his Moorehead, New Jersey home this week to Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos.

Nick, who inked a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies in March, is reportedly paid $4.55 million for the mansion. The three-story estate, which is nestled on a cul-de-sac, lacks some outdoor facilities, however, it has some catchy modern amenities.

Continue reading to see inside the magnificent mansion.