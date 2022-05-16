Willow Smith Says Early Modeling Career Made Her 'Physically Sick'

Being the 21-year-old daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow is well aware of how it felt being constantly under the spotlight. She signed with a modeling agency at 14 and modeled for various luxury brands. She recently shared her unpleasant experience in the modeling industry.

This happened in Red Table Talk; a Facebook watch show that she co-hosts. In a recent episode, she opened up about her experience with Ireland Baldwin, who was in the spotlight for dealing with the anxiety of being a famous fashion model. She sympathized with him and shared her own experience when she started modeling. Willow shared how it was during the early stages, "I would travel and go on these trips to work and wake up the next day and just be physically sick."