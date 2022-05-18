'Some News’: Gemma Chan Shares The News On 'Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff

Gemma Chan on red carpet
Shutterstock | 751606

Entertainment
Salma Ahmed

We know, we know, we keep giving you good news, don’t we?

In case you missed it, it has been announced in the previous days that Crazy Rich Asians will have a spinoff based on the relationship between Gemma Chan’s and Harry Shum Jr’s characters who are Astrid Young Teo and Charlie Wu.

Now if you are excited about Crazy Rich Asians’ previously announced sequel, we definitely are, and if you thought that this spinoff means that the sequel is canceled or replaced by it, then you don’t need to worry.

We will still have the sequel, and now we will have a spinoff as well. This is great, isn’t it?

Now we will tell you everything you need to know about the new spinoff!

The Latest

Deadly Cults: Inside The World Of Synanon Drug Rehab That Turned Violent

The Children Of God Sex Cult: A Childhood Nightmare

'Everything That I Do Is So Intentional': 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Talks Season 6

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Black Lace Dress

Olympian Chloe Kim's Go-To Exercises For Powerful Legs

Why You Must Watch Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians' cast laughing at camera
Shutterstock | 2988610

Now if you didn't get the chance to watch Crazy Rich Asians since it came out, consider this the sign that you need to watch, and here is why:

Inclusion. We love it when we get the chance to have other cultures presented on the big screen and Crazy Rich Asians did exactly that as it was the first Hollywood movie to star an Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993.

It also gained $238.5 million worldwide. Impressive.

That’s not it as it also won Best Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards back then and it also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy/Musical.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Sticks Tongue Out

By chisom

What We Know About The Spinoff

Gemma Chan looking down slightly
Shutterstock | 842245

This news is recent so not a lot of details were disclosed, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t tell you about what we know so far.

Film writer and Barry producer, Jason Kim, is set to write the spinoff. Is his image of this Crazy Rich Asians' spinoff good? Definitely.

The idea he has in mind and the pitch he suggested are more than great as Warner Bros are excited about it. We mean the project is already in early development so this is enough for us to know that something good is in the making.

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Celebrates Her MUA

The Sequel, The Spinoff, And The Books

Crazy Rich Asians' books on a shelf
Shutterstock | 2051897

Since the movie is based on Kevin Kwan’s novels then it is worth mentioning the information that we already know from the books and what’s in for the sequel.

As we mentioned earlier, Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel is still going to happen and it will be written by screenwriter Amy Wang who is known for Unnatural in 2017, Wendi and The Birch in 2019.

What of Kevin Kwan’s books that the sequel and spinoff related to? Well, it is actually only one book as both movies are related to China Rich Girlfriend, which is the second book in the trilogy.

Why Does Gemma Chan Deserve This Spinoff?

Gemma Chan at critics choice awards
Shutterstock | 564025

We are pretty sure that we are not the only ones excited about this upcoming spinoff. Not only did we love Crazy Rich Asians but we also loved, and still love, the amazing Gemma Chan and her character in the movie, Astrid Young Teo.

If you watched the original movie then you know what we mean! Chan’s performance was out of this world and no one can deny that it stood out to all of us. Along with that, her character gained the focus of the audience after the main romance in the movie as people wanted to know more and more about her fate.

Although we don’t have a release date for the spinoff, we will patiently wait for it. In the meantime, we recommend that you keep an eye on Chan who keeps getting cast in amazing roles since she acted in Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. She has also appeared since then in Raya and the Last Dragon, Captain Marvel, and Eternals.

And now she is in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Now, this is the success we love to see in women in the industry!

Read Next

Must Read

Gigi Hadid Offers Rear View Without Bottoms

Miley Cyrus Performs In Bikini Top

'Yeah, I Did That': 'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Bares It All During Camping Trip

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Candice Swanepoel Tugs Down Shorts Revealing Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.