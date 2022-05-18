'Some News’: Gemma Chan Shares The News On 'Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff

We know, we know, we keep giving you good news, don’t we?

In case you missed it, it has been announced in the previous days that Crazy Rich Asians will have a spinoff based on the relationship between Gemma Chan’s and Harry Shum Jr’s characters who are Astrid Young Teo and Charlie Wu.

Now if you are excited about Crazy Rich Asians’ previously announced sequel, we definitely are, and if you thought that this spinoff means that the sequel is canceled or replaced by it, then you don’t need to worry.

We will still have the sequel, and now we will have a spinoff as well. This is great, isn’t it?

Now we will tell you everything you need to know about the new spinoff!