NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Donovan Mitchell To Sixers For Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick

After suffering a second-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be more aggressive in improving their roster this summer. The Sixers may have just added James Harden at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but they may still need more star power around the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid, to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

The 2021-22 NBA season is still far from over, but the Sixers have already started to be linked to several big names who could become available on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason.