NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Donovan Mitchell To Sixers For Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick

Donovan Mitchell taking a free throw
After suffering a second-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be more aggressive in improving their roster this summer. The Sixers may have just added James Harden at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but they may still need more star power around the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid, to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

The 2021-22 NBA season is still far from over, but the Sixers have already started to be linked to several big names who could become available on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Potential Offseason Target - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell wearing shades
One of the players that the Sixers could target on the trade market is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. The Jazz may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Mitchell this summer but since they got eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been swirling around his future in Utah. With the team stuck in mediocrity, multiple signs are pointing out that Mitchell may consider demanding a trade from the Jazz in the upcoming offseason.

Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Donovan Mitchell going for a tough shot
Despite giving up a plethora of precious trade assets to acquire Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers could still come up with an intriguing offer to get Mitchell. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a trade package that would help the Sixers convince the Jazz to send Mitchell to the City of Brotherly Love this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be trading Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.

Sixers Add Another Legimate Star

Donovan Mitchell waiting for the game to resume
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Sixers, especially if they want to maximize Embiid's championship window. Though it would cost them two young players and a future draft asset, the suggested trade would enable them to add another legitimate superstar who perfectly fits the timeline of Joel Embiid. Mitchell would give the Sixers another prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, a great perimeter defender, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. If they succeed to re-sign Harden, the Sixers could form one of the best offensive trios in the league next season.

Why Jazz Would Make The Trade

Tyrese Maxey trying to grab the rrebound
If Mitchell is determined to leave, the proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Jazz. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar on their roster, the suggested trade would allow them to swap Mitchell for a young star in Maxey, a promising three-and-D wingman in Thybulle, a veteran forward in Harris, and a future first-round pick. Acquiring all those assets from the Sixers would give the Jazz the option to remain competitive or immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the 2022 NBA offseason.

