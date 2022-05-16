Jessie James Decker In Topless Bikini For 'Hump Day'

Close up of Jessie James Decker in a red lipstick and floral red top
Country music star Jessie James Decker had an amazing week filled with celebrations back-to-back, from Mother's Day to learning about her chart-topping achievement, and now Hump Day. The singer shared a steamy post recently with her 4 million-plus followers on Instagram. She's become more comfortable in her skin since she embraced her body and addressed body-shamers directly. Her marriage to James Decker and close ties with sister Sydney remain strong even after the end of their reality TV show despite the strain on her familial relationship with brother John.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

'Happy Hump Day'

Jessie James Decker in high slit dress
Jessie ditched her bikini top for a sexy shot in the ocean befitting "Hump Day." Her high-waist luminescent green bikini bottom highlighted her pert bum and toned physique while covering her chest with her hand, teasing side boobs.

Jessie's wet curl hairstyle added to the sexy appeal of the picture, although her bright smile added a cute air to the entire aesthetic.

Should Have Known Better Summer Remix

Jessie released the music video for her single Should Have Known Better earlier this year, where she stripped her way into a pool on a long deserted road. This week, she returned with a remix featuring Dave Aude just in time for Summer.

"Who’s ready to dance and have some fun this summer?! 😏😜 'Should Have Known Better' @daveaude remix is out now!!! Link in bio to add it to your party playlists 💖💖💖," she wrote.

She didn't change the remix but the beat is more up tempo than the original and it has disco lights on the screen.

Celebrating Sydney Rae

Last month, Jessie celebrated Sydney Rae Bass' birthday with a lengthy post saying,

"Happy Birthday my beautiful amazing sister @sydneyraebass. I texted her before midnight that the moment I met her at 3 years old, she took my breath away💖 I knew we would be best friends the moment she came into the world. Sydney you’re my favorite person...."

She went on to detail all the reasons she loved Sydney from her physical features to personality traits.

A Reunion At Last

Jessi James Decker singing onstage in shirt and shorts
Shutterstock | 487966

The situation doesn't seem similar on the brother's end. Rumors first started years ago over an unfollow from Jessie and her mom on Ally James' (John's wife) social media. During one The Spillover podcast episode, John admitted the strain saying he hadn't spoken to his siblings in years until this month. However, when they liked up on Karen's birthday in April, John said he noticed a possibility of healing, albeit gradual.

