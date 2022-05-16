Candice Swanepoel Tugs Down Shorts Revealing Bikini

Close up of Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
chisom

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel teased her 17 million-plus Instagram followers with a sexy snap of herself wearing a swimsuit from her brand Tropic of C. The tiger-striped two-piece set hugged her slender body while she tugged the biker short down slightly to reveal her neon yellow string bikini bottom.

The inner swimwear accentuated her slim waist and highlighted her rock-hard abs, and she shot her hip out. The model paired her look with a braided ponytail and pink-framed visors while leaving her face and neck bare.

The Latest

How The 'Cleveland Strangler' Created A House Of Horrors

Donald Trump Is Losing Support From Conservatives, Shock Poll Finds

'The Circle' Seasons 4, Week 3 Promises To Be Binge-Worthy

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Floral Dress With Mother

Willow Smith Says Early Modeling Career Made Her 'Physically Sick'

Animal Print Ruled The Day For Pre-Spring Fashion

Candice Swanepoel in backless dress
Shutterstock | 2131613

The pre-spring collection of Tropic of C leaned into the animal print materials embracing wildlife fashion. Swanepoel modeled more pieces, including a leopard-spot print string bikini set consisting of a triangle top and high-waist bottoms paired with large-framed brown visors. Her divergent poses on the ATV squad inspired her caption, "Beauty or Beast?" since she served a mean mug in slide one and arched her back sexily in slide two.

Entertainment

Blake Lively Before Ryan Reynolds: The Actress’ Not-So-Charming Princes

By Salma Ahmed

A Tribute To Mario Andretti

The model can also pull off a svelte plain one-piece swimsuit effortlessly. She wore a strapless sweetheart neckline number last December on her Winter sail during vacation. She let her blonde hair down to her back as she basked in the beauty of the open seas. She told her followers via her caption that if their lives are under control, it's because they're not moving fast. A follower replied, "I'm not giving up on us. Old Song. Very Nice." Her quote is a famous one from Italian retired-racecar driver Mario Andretti.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

Nature Is The Best Designer

One time, Swanepoel posed without any clothing covering herself in big leaves and touting nature as the best designer. She wore her hair in a sleeked, straight, wet style and painted her face with nude makeup. The leaves covered her lower body, revealing a hint of her toned thighs and her chest on one side while her right hand did the job.

Working With Inspiring Models

Before releasing the Spring/Summer Neon Collection at the Revolve stand during Coachella Weekend, Swanepoel launched a dark earth-toned set. The collection featured ropy bikinis, triangle tops, string bottoms, cutout tube tops, and bandeaus. She also hired a diverse range of African-American models for the campaign, although she didn't join them for the group shots. Swanepoel said their beauties and spirits were so inspiring during the photo shoot.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Versace Look Overshadowed By 'Bad' Hair Extensions

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.