NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Blazers Deal Forms 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid & James Harden In Philly

Giving up all those assets would be a difficult decision for Morey and the Sixers, but it's something that they should strongly consider if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Embiid. By sacrificing Maxey and other precious trade assets, the Sixers would be acquiring a more proven superstar who would form a "Big 3" with Embiid and Harden and help them carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season.

It would still take time for Lillard, Embiid, and Harden to mesh well on the court but once they find the perfect chemistry and manage to stay away from any major injury, it would undoubtedly strengthen the Sixers' chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.