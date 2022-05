As of now, the Jazz are yet to decide on Gobert's fate. But once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Gobert to their roster.

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, one of the potential suitors for Gobert on the trade market is the Toronto Raptors.

"One note on Gobert: The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have an interest in trading for him if he’s made available, sources say," Begley said.