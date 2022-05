"Manny is already one of the best players of his generation," Scruggs begins. "I think sometimes we don't put enough respect on his name because of the other superstar who usually plays right next to him in the infield," he said about shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Scruggs said the 29-year-old has played with "some serious swagger" to begin the campaign, highlighting his OPS over 1.000, seven homers, and six stolen bases. He then went further. "This man is currently leading baseball in value produced. (Machado is) playing at an unreal pace of 15.17 WAR per 162 games, with the 217 Weighted Runs Created Plus (WRC+), and a +14 Fielding Runs Above Average per 162 games."

"If those numbers are a little advanced for you, it basically means he's playing beyond MVP pace in all aspects of the game," Scruggs finished.