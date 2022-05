Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant could be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Nets may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Durant, but if they fail to bring Kyrie Irving back in the 2022 NBA free agency, there's a strong chance for KD to demand a trade.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Nets would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for Durant on the trade market.