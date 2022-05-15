Child Tortured To Death During "Exorcism" Linked To Recent Kidnapping

San Jose, CA - Arely Naomi Proctor was only three years old when she died in unimaginable pain and fear on September 24, 2021. The official cause of death was asphyxiation, and the perpetrators were the girl's own family: her mother, uncle, and grandfather.

Now, this crime has been linked to another - the April 25 kidnapping of three-month-old Brandon Cuellar. The boy was rescued when police swarmed the Iglesia Evangelica Apostoles y Profetas, a supposedly Pentecostal church in the 1000 block of 2nd Street in San Jose.

That church is where Arely died, leading investigators to have deep concerns about the fate potentially intended for the kidnapped infant.