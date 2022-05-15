Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

Carrie Underwood has kissed a few (handsome) frogs in her lifetime before finally settling down with the love of her life, hubby Mike Fisher.

The famous singer, 39, who was named the winner of the fourth season of the reality TV music competition show, American Idol in 2005, quickly rose to celebrity with a consistent string of hit songs and chart-topping studio albums, such as My Savior, Carnival Ride, Blown Away, and Cry Pretty.

The Oklahoma native is now regarded as one of the most talented and highest-certified female country artists of all time, having won 15 American Music Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards, and seven Grammy Awards. Not to mention ventures into acting, as well as a New York Times best-selling author and CEO of a fitness clothing line, ‘CALIA by Carrie.’

It’s no wonder she was one of the most sought-after celebs during her single days. We’ve taken a trip down memory lane to recall Carrie’s past flings and loves starting with her college sweetheart.