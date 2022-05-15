Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Neckline Red Dress

Last week, Christina Aguilera, 41, released the music video for her single La Reina off the Extended Play, La Fuerza, and fans are going crazy over her smoking hot red dress. The American-Ecuadorian pop singer went in a different direction with this EP embracing her Spanish roots by singing in her mother tongue.

La Reina is especially dear to her fans because it's a reply to Latina musical icon Vincente Fernandez's El Rey. She told HOLA! that it meant a lot to her to pay homage to the greats.

Check out El Rey below