How The 'Cleveland Strangler' Created A House Of Horrors

Even though Sowell had been responsible for the deaths of at least 11 people, three women were able to escape, including Vanessa Gay. After meeting him in 2008, she initially viewed him as a pleasant person and did not notice any immediate red flags.

On one particular day, Sowell and Gay had been discussing various topics, such as his military background and his love for cooking. Shortly thereafter, he invited her back to his home to celebrate his birthday. After offering her drinks and drugs, she agreed to visit his residence as he appeared to be harmless. Once she entered the Cleveland home, she could feel that something was amiss, and even described the interior as "murky and dreadful."

After taking a hit of a crack pipe, Sowell punched her in the face and repeatedly beat and raped her throughout the next 12 hours. At one point, she even recalls that he said she didn't deserve what he was about to do to her. During a trip to his bathroom, she noticed a human torso in another room but managed not to panic. After agreeing not to tell the police about her encounter, he allowed her to go free. Fortunately, she did not follow through and alerted police.