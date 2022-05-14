Post Malone Talks Parenting On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

After Post Malone said it's "true" that he is about to become a dad while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon congratulated the singer and asked him what he's been doing to prepare for the arrival of his first child.

"I'm so happy for you. Are you preparing? Are you reading the books?" Fallon asked via YouTube. "Are you practicing diapers? Swaddling?"

"Books are hard, in general. Everybody knows that," Malone replied.