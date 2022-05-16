Brooke Wells Flaunts Abs In Bikini

Brooke Wells Smiles in sweet pic
instagram | Brooke Wells/Instagram

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Brooke Wells is prominently known for her incredible skills as a Crossfit athlete. The athlete established a name for herself at the Central Regional in 2015 when she was 19. 

However, Brooke is also one of the sexiest athletes out there. She is, without a doubt, one of the world's best and fittest athletes. Hence, she is a beautiful sight to behold whenever she dons bikinis. The athlete has delighted her fans with several snapshots of herself in swimwear. In anticipation of the summer photos to come, we took a look back at some of the photos she posted.

Keep scrolling for photos of Brooke in bikinis. 

The Latest

Doja Cat Rocks Nipple Pasties In Topless Gown

Joe Rogan Slams Justin Trudeau As 'Creepy F*cking Dictator'

White House Hits Back At Jeff Bezos After He Praises Joe Manchin

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Tight Latex Dress

Jessie James Decker In Topless Bikini For 'Hump Day'

Stepping Into 2022

The 27-year-old stepped into 2022, flaunting her toned body as she posed for a selfie photo donned in a black two-piece bikini. However, she took her look a notch higher by wearing a shiny sheer netty garment over the bikini. Brooke also allowed her long blonde tresses to rest on her shoulders.

In the second snapshot in the post, Brooke showed off her outfit and perfectly toned body and had her 1.6 million Instagram followers drooling.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

By Ashabi Azeez

Insane Abs In Summer 

Brooke gave her fans a thrilling view of her impressive body in another post. In the photo that she captioned, "soaking up the last bit of summer," the star athlete knelt in a shallow pool clad in a two-piece black and white bikini that displayed her cleavage and insane abs. She posed, looking downward with one of her hands on her hair.

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Celebrates Her MUA

Raving Fans Go Wild

Brooke's fans are ever in awe of her stunning figure. In the comment section, they could not help but refer to her as the fittest and sexiest athlete in the world. 

Here are some of her fans' comments:

"You own the most perfect physique in the world!" commented one fan. 

A second fan added, "Damn your abs are insane👍awesome."

"Fittest babe ever!" another one raved. 

"A beautiful lady with an incredible physique," said another. 

Good Vibes Only

Last summer, Brooke uploaded some gorgeous photos of her relaxing in a pool. She was clad in a two-piece white and grey bikini that displayed her magnificent figure in the snapshot. Amidst the many compliments she got in the comment section, most of her fans wanted to know how she built and maintained her body. 

Brooke's Instagram feed explains how she has got one of the best physiques. There are multiple videos and pictures of her intense training and workout sessions. Hence, while the beautiful diva always stuns in pretty bikini pieces displaying her toned body, she also dedicates time to her training and workouts. Thus, fans who want to have her body type know just what to do.

Read Next

Must Read

Priyanka Chopra In Bathing Suit Celebrates ‘Day Off’

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Swims Post-Workout

Gigi Hadid Offers Rear View Without Bottoms

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Sticks Tongue Out

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.