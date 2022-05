Priyanka Chopra wasn’t fooling any of her 77 million IG followers with her ‘Instagram vs. realty’ snaps that she shared recently.

Rocking a yellow two-piece bikini, the model and former Miss World beauty pageant showed off her perfect form while lounging poolside at her LA home. Thanks to the man behind the camera, pal Cavanaugh James, fans got to see two ‘before and after’ shots of Chopra’s camera-ready look vs. a candid impromptu take.