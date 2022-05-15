Serial Rapist And Murderer Targeted College Students

Five years later, on September 12, 2014, 18-year-old Hannah Graham went out with friends from the University of Virginia ski team. Hannah reportedly told her friends around midnight that she wasn't feeling well and was going home.
At some point, Hannah, seemingly intoxicated, implied in a text message that she was lost. Surveillance cameras showed an unknown man approaching Hannah, which a witness confirmed.
Using this footage, authorities held a press conference and figured out the suspect was 32-year-old Jesse Leory Matthew, Jr.
Matthew was found near Galveston, Texas, on September 24, 2014. Law enforcement had their suspect, but Hannah remained missing.
Less than a month later, and almost exactly five years since Morgan Harrington went missing, authorities found Hannah's body in Albemarle County. Her shoes, bra, underwear, and cell phone were all missing.