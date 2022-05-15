Serial Rapist And Murderer Targeted College Students

Morgan was at a concert with friends when she left to use the bathroom. She somehow ended up outside the arena and couldn't get back inside.

People reported seeing Morgan in the parking lot after 9 p.m. and said she looked drunk and had a gash on her chin.

The last time Morgan was seen alive was just before 9:30 p.m. when a witness saw her on the Copeley Bridge trying to hitchhike.

Authorities contacted her parents, Dan and Gil, after discovering her personal belongings in a parking lot.