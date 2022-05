Retired Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is back to working out a few weeks post-surgery, and she has one of her best friends - Jade (her new dog) - by her side. The businesswoman returned to Miami to support Team Red Bull at its first Grand Prix, and she bonded with the newest family member in the days before the D-Day.

Vonn lounged at her Beverly Hills home with Jade, resumed her exercises in small reps, and added late morning/afternoon swims to the routine to work her legs.