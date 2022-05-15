Alexandra Daddario Is Devastatingly Gorgeous In Swimsuit Photo

Ms. Daddario has entered the building! In this stunning throwback swimsuit that screams Hollywood glamor of yesteryear, Alexandra is truly a vision. Standing in a pool and with a come hither stare into the lens, the one-piece speaks for itself!

Alexandra Anna Daddario, 36, made her first TV appearance while 16 years old, acting as Laurie Lewis in the soap opera All My Children, a breakthrough in her acting career.

Even then, at such a young age, industry insiders were already predicting great things for her, and 20 years later, Daddario has proved them right as her star continues to rise! Her breakthrough came in 2010 after being featured in the hit movie Percy Jackson.

Once this movie dropped at the box office, she became more of a commodity in Hollywood and was able to test for even more prominent roles. Since then, the famous actor has featured in numerous films, including horror and zombie movies.