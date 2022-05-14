Inside Michael B. Jordan's Serene LA Home

Michael B. Jordan always looks good
Actor Michael B. Jordan has just listed his Los Angeles house for a little less than $7 million. The Creed and Black Panther star reportedly paid $5.8 million for the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home in an off-market deal in 2019 with the seller, actress Daisy Fuentes. He purchased the property using a trust he previously used to purchase real estate.

The California native has been flexing his real estate muscle for some years now and will make a tidy profit if he gets the full price for the home.

Keep scrolling for more details about the home. 

The Property Features Classic Designs

Bathroom with a balcony
The 4,530-square-foot home features Jeff Mills' design and architecture; classic California touches like beamed, slanted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an indoor/outdoor flow.

The modern stucco and wood-accented building was initially built in 1997 and is located behind a long gated driveway in a celebrity-studded neighborhood where neighbors include Lady Gaga, Robert Pattinson, and Niall Horan.

A Home Built For Entertainment

Kitchen with casual dining area
The home, which has a lot of entertainment areas, has multiple seating and dining spaces on the main floor. The living room features skylights and a massive stone fireplace, a spacious main dining room, and a sunny open kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven and its own dining space. According to the listing images, all of these facilities have glass doors that open out into the property's backyard patio.

Like the main living room, the principal suite has high ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and its own fireplace. A walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a soaking tub, expansive windows, and a connected balcony are included.

The entire Hollywood Hills house is flooded with natural light with ceiling to floor windows and doors. Michael prefers clean lines and neutral colors.

Outdoor Entertainment Areas

Zen-like outdoor space with pool
The seating areas, a kitchen, a 50-foot pool, and an oversized hot tub are among the outdoor entertainment options. A separate upstairs terrace overlooks the super-long swimming pool. 

The Black Panther star could maintain his toned physique by swimming laps or simply relaxing in one of the lounge chairs. It is also large enough for large pool parties. 

In addition, a Zen-inspired outdoor area includes lush vegetation, a waterfall, and strolling routes.

Michael's Previous Real Estate Purchase

The 35-year-old star actor reportedly resided with his parents in a Sherman Oaks home he bought for the family for $1.7 million before purchasing this property in 2019. Michael told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that buying a house for his parents was a "dream." 

“It was a bucket list thing for me,” the actor said, though he admitted at the time that he was also looking forward to getting his own place. “As soon as I can,” he replied when Ellen asked when he hoped to move out. 

“I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting. You know, you get home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night and just the random run-ins that might be uncomfortable from time to time.”

The actor eventually got his wish as he moved out of his parent's home. He told Ellen during another appearance on her show in 2020 about the development, saying, "It happened! It's good. It's nice. I'm pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me, and then I got a place."

Officially Off The Market

Michael may be seeking larger digs because of his model girlfriend, Lori Harvey. The A Journal to Jordan star and Lori made their red-carpet debut at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, despite being Instagram official for more than a year.

Aside from his role in Black Panther, the California native has an excellent resume as he played unforgettable roles in movies like Creed II, Fruitvale Station, and Just Mercy. The actor is now filming Creed III, which he is also producing through his production company, Outlier Society.

