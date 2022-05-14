Inside Michael B. Jordan's Serene LA Home

Actor Michael B. Jordan has just listed his Los Angeles house for a little less than $7 million. The Creed and Black Panther star reportedly paid $5.8 million for the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home in an off-market deal in 2019 with the seller, actress Daisy Fuentes. He purchased the property using a trust he previously used to purchase real estate.
The California native has been flexing his real estate muscle for some years now and will make a tidy profit if he gets the full price for the home.
