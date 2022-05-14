Inside Michael B. Jordan's Serene LA Home

The 35-year-old star actor reportedly resided with his parents in a Sherman Oaks home he bought for the family for $1.7 million before purchasing this property in 2019. Michael told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that buying a house for his parents was a "dream."

“It was a bucket list thing for me,” the actor said, though he admitted at the time that he was also looking forward to getting his own place. “As soon as I can,” he replied when Ellen asked when he hoped to move out.

“I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting. You know, you get home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night and just the random run-ins that might be uncomfortable from time to time.”

The actor eventually got his wish as he moved out of his parent's home. He told Ellen during another appearance on her show in 2020 about the development, saying, "It happened! It's good. It's nice. I'm pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me, and then I got a place."