Paris Hilton Takes The Vintage Look To The Next Level In Swimsuit Photos

Before anyone else was racking up fans on television, Paris Hilton was breaking ground and new territory as undisputably the first true queen of reality television. Now considered the genre's halcyon days, she used her fame from her many shows to catapult her into the big leagues.

Now closing in on billionaire status like her bestie Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton has maintained a huge platform across her social media accounts. Her Instagram is at 18.8 million followers and counting. And to top it all off, her fashion sense has kept her fans wanting more, and she is known for whipping out a hot bikini photo whenever the mood hits her!

In one striking black and white photo, Hilton is a breath of fresh air in a vintage Dior one-piece bikini that simply captivates. Her short spiky hair and look into the camera make the photo a masterpiece and a vintage look for the blonde star.