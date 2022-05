It isn't often that rumors of big trades begin swirling this early in the MLB season. And yet, this season continues to set itself apart from seasons past.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has a clause in his contract that allows him to opt-out of his current deal with the club. This would make him a free agent in November instead of 2027 when the deal ends. However, as things stand right now, there's a chance he may not last that long at Fenway Park.