'I Miss The Tom Before He Was Ill': 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Talks Divorce

Erika Jayne may be over a year removed from her decades-long marriage to Thomas Girardi. But, despite their split, and the legal drama and lawsuits the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has faced since Jayne still misses things about her estranged spouse.

"Of course, [I miss him]. I miss the Tom before he was ill,” Jayne told Page Six on May 11.

Following their split, Girardi, who is currently disbarred after practicing as a well-respected attorney for many years, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and moved into a senior living facility.