Texas Man Disappeared On A Trip To Mexico

Robert Franco was last seen wearing an Orange Magellan shirt, light beige carpenter shorts, camouflage crocs, and a black cap with a black and white US flag on the front. He has "Franco" tattooed on his right forearm.
He was last seen driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with the Texas license plate GNY4766. The SUV was "flagged" by the U.S. Border Patrol on Aug. 4, 2017. Records show that the vehicle was documented as traveling to Mexico through the Roma checkpoint at 8:47 PM.
The vehicle, along with Franco, was then documented crossing back to the United States from Mexico through Roma at 10:25 p.m. Finally, the car was documented as crossing back into Mexico at the Los Unidos checkpoint at 11:49 p.m.
It is unclear who was driving the SUV and whether Franco and Hernandez were inside it at the time. Very few details have been released by the U.S. government, shedding light on any of the interactions during those crossings.
Anyone with Information about Franco's location should contact the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.