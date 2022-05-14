Texas Man Disappeared On A Trip To Mexico

Roberto Franco Jr., or 'Robertito' as his mom, Lisa Torres Franco, used to call him, had a new job waiting for him on Monday when he and a friend decided to take a trip to Mexico from Texas on July 29, 2017.

He promised his mother he wouldn't be gone long. Lisa Torres Franco told KRGV that her son said,

"I'll see you soon, mom," and hugged her before he left.

But nearly five years later, Franco, who was 21 at the time, has never been seen again.