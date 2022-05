WWE babyface Alexa Bliss, who just tied the knot to her longtime boo, Ryan Cabrera, is back in the ring, and she wants her opponents to know, "It's her time now!" Since her character got a makeover towards the end of last year (debuting her new pink and blonde ombre hair with the voodoo doll), she's proven to be more than just a pretty face.

She entered the ring wearing a pink and black bikini in a rare fashion statement instead of her typical black overalls.

