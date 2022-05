Retired WWE wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella finally unveiled their new wine brand Bonita Bonita after teasing its release all year. The sisters first announced their new venture three months ago during a wine tasting trip to Napa Valley.

Nikki told her ten million-plus fans that Bonita Bonita would be part of the Napa Valley Bottlerock Food Festival on the 27th - 29th of this month. With the showing only one week away, Nikki took to her Instagram to express her excitement.