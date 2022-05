In the past months, Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of various trade speculations.

The Jazz may have said they have no intention of trading Mitchell, but after they suffered a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors about his future in Utah have started to heat up.

With the Jazz stuck in mediocrity, most people believe it would only be a matter of time before Mitchell finds his way out of Salt Lake City.