'He Just Sinks Into The Snow': Jessica Biel Shares Proposal Story Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary

Jessica Biel appeared on the Late Late Show on May 11 to promote the Hulu series Candy. The 40-year-old actress recalled how her husband, superstar pop singer and actor Justin Timberlake proposed to her surprisingly and hilariously. If fans thought they knew everything about the couple and their nuptials, they were in for a treat as Biel recounted how it all went down. Dressed in a white and green long-shirt over black pants, Jessica told her proposal story after James Corden congratulated her on approaching their 10th anniversary. The duo married on October 19, 2012. That’s a lifetime for celebrity couples!