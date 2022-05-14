Jeannie Mai Addresses Rumors Of Replacing Kandi Burruss On 'RHOA'

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is yet to premiere, but it is already getting more reception than the previous season. However, amid the upcoming season's high ranking, there have been rumors that Mai will replace Kandi Burruss on the show.

The tittle-tattle began after the filming of season 14 ended. But, it appears that all the speculations are wrong. During Kenya Moore's appearance on The Real this Wednesday, May 11, to discuss the current season of RHOA, Mai seized the opportunity to shut down the allegations.

While the two ladies were chatting, the issue of Mai joining RHOA was brought up, and the 42-year-old host revealed that it was all false news. While Moore would have loved to see Mai become a cast member, the daytime talk show host noted,

"Do you know when they say where's there's smoke, there's fire? That was a complete rumor." I haven't talked to one person; my people haven't talked to one person from Bravo, so that was a complete rumor that got made up."