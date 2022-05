New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is one of the young superstars frequently linked to the New York Knicks. Even before the Pelicans selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Knicks already have their eyes on Williamson.

The Pelicans may not have shown any sign that they are planning to trade Williamson this summer, but if he expresses his desire to leave, the Knicks are expected to do anything to bring him to New York.