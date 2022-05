Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Grant may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Detroit, but rumors have already started to swirl around his future with the Pistons.

With Grant heading into the final year of his contract, it would be wise for the Pistons to explore trading him this summer, especially if they don't plan to give him a massive contract extension.