NeNe Leakes' ongoing lawsuits against Bravo TV over an alleged toxic workplace due to racial discrimination have led to several discussions about how the network treats black talent.

Another person who has also made negative complaints about her experience with the network and Bravo executives is former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels.

The former RHOP star, who left the show after a rough season in 2020, revealed that her views regarding Bravo are similar to that of Nene.