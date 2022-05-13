MLB News: Rangers Focusing On Mental Skills Development

Mental health training is becoming a big thing in major sports. Sports psychology went from being taboo to a vital part of sports training, as emotions can take a big toll on performance.

With that in mind, the Texas Rangers are looking to make great strides in that direction. They made several big moves in the front office, including putting together a department of leadership, organizational development, and mental performance.

There, under Ben Baroody's direction, sports psychologist Hannah Huesman is trying to make a difference.