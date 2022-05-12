‘Doctor Strange’ Star, Husband Convicted Of Child Sex Charges

Zara Phythian close up
Actress Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke have been convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Marke was also found guilty of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Phythian, who is best known for her role in Marvel’s Doctor Strange, and her husband remain in custody following the convictions this week.

Phythian, Marke Convicted On More Than A Dozen Charges

Zara Phythian and her husband.
The BBC reported that Phythian, 37, on Wednesday was convicted at the United Kingdom's Nottingham Crown Court on 14 charges of sexual activity with a child between 2005 and 2008. The girl was 13 years old when the abuse started.

On top of those charges, Marke, 59, was also convicted of four counts of indecent assault against another girl from 2002 to 2003. At the time, the girl was 15 years old.

Victim Comes Forward With Her Story

The victim came forward to police.
During the trial, a police interview with the first victim was played and she alleged that Marke and Phythian sexually abused her between the ages of 13 and 15, according to the BBC.

"I knew it was wrong but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything," she said in the interview.

A Second Victim Emerges

Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Markes.
The girl said she looked up to Phythian. Both Phythian and Marke were working as martial-arts instructors in Nottinghamshire at the time.

She said Phythian and Marke gave her alcohol and Phythian dared her to perform oral sex on Marke. Phythian and Marke were not married at the time of the abuse, the victim said.

The woman she Marke told her no one would believe her if she went to the authorities about the abuse.

Marke faced additional charges stemming from a second victim coming forward. She said Marke began having sex with her when she was 15.

Phythian and Marke deny all allegations, despite the convictions. Phythian has since deleted her Instagram account and Facebook page.

The couple will be sentenced for their convictions on May 16.

Authorities Praise Victims For Coming Forward

Officials have praised the victims.
Senior investigating officer Parminder Dhillon said after the convictions that the cases should serve as a reminder that authorities take reports of sexual abuse of children very seriously.

"I want to thank the two victims who have showed great courage in coming forward and talking about their ordeal," senior investigating officer Parminder Dhillon said following the verdict, according to the Nottingham Post. "Although no punishment handed down by a court can undo the lifelong damage caused to the them, I do hope they take some degree of comfort from the knowledge that justice has now been done."

