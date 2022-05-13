Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Bounces On A Beach

Sydney Sweeney in gray Miu Miu dress at an event.
Sydney Sweeney put on a bouncy display in a string bikini as she took to Instagram to announce she's "officially" an SOL by Jergens partner, or "SOLMate." In a promo clip that went viral with over 2.1 million likes on the platform, the 24-year-old actress could be seen twirling and jumping around on a sunny shore, all while advertising the skincare brand's self-tanner.

"SO EXCITED to announce this partnership!!" the Euphoria and White Lotus star wrote in the caption, with fans proclaiming their love for her in the comments.

Watch the video below!

Wind In Her Hair

Sydney Sweeney in strapless white dress with a textile flower on the chest and wind-swept hair.
Shutterstock | 3586184

Looking radiant in a plunging top and minuscule side-tie bottoms, Sweeney paraded her svelte figure and generous cleavage while bouncing on the beach. She wore a white summer shirt over the set, leaving it open to show off her powder-blue swimwear, and carried her beauty products in a netted beach bag slung over her shoulder.

She was smiling from ear to ear and looked like she was having a blast. At one point, she turned her back to the camera, teasing her perky posterior in the thong bikini.

Check it out below!

Her Beauty 'Secret'

The HBO star, who's known for roles in hit series on Netflix (Everything Sucks!) and Hulu (The Handmaid's Tale) as well, added a few photos from the shoot, including one in the blue bathing suit and another one in which she wore a gray knitted crop top.

"Collaborating with @solbyjergens self-tanner has been an absolute dream," Sweeney said in the caption, explaining that the brand's products are "legit my secret for sun-kissed skin without worrying about exposure to harmful UV rays." The actress, who swears by "their Water Mousse," went on to detail that she uses "the medium shade."

"How does it feel to be so gorgeous?" was one fan reaction. "Literally in love with you," gushed another person, while a third user quipped: "My #solmate."

Scroll for more footage from the campaign!

Ever since teaming up with SOL by Jergens in mid-March, the blond beauty has been regularly popping up on the brand's Instagram feed. In another video from the campaign, she tells the camera that their Water Mousee makes her feel "confident" -- "It makes me feel like I'm on a tropical vacation no matter where I am," she elaborates while flashing a beaming smile in a white bandeau top.

In a third clip, we get to watch her apply the product to her porcelain-like skin and hope we'll get the same beautiful results once purchasing it.

Scroll for bikini photos!

Showing Off Her Modeling Chops

Having scored her first-ever Cosmopolitan cover earlier this year, the actress is no stranger to modeling photoshoots and has recently impressed with a seriously sultry photo-op shot by photographer-to-the-stars Amber Asaly. Snapped on a beach at twilight, she nearly spilled out of her bikini top while posing provocatively in a pistachio-green knitted set.

Other less professional but equally enthralling swimsuit snaps added to her IG page in the last couple of months portrayed her poolside in a coquettish floral two-piece during a weekend off in Hawaii and having fun at Revolve's Coachella party in a brown bikini with a super-revealing high cut.

