Mets' Jacob DeGrom Begins Throwing, Inches Closer To His Return

Ernesto Cova

Everybody around MLB, even non-New York Mets fans, wanted to watch Jacob deGrom take the mound again this season. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case as the ace was headed to the IL even before the campaign stated.

Even so, and despite early reports of a setback, the hurler started throwing this week and the team still hopes to have him back sooner rather than later:

“deGrom restarted a throwing program in early May, in advance of an MRI — his third since late March — that he will undergo around the middle of the month," reported MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "Prior to throwing, deGrom had spent his time loading and strengthening his shoulder, which entailed a series of resistance exercises. If all goes well, deGrom’s progression will take him from flat ground to bullpen sessions and eventually to Minor League game action, with the goal of making it back before the All-Star break. But the timeline is fluid. deGrom hasn’t pitched since being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right shoulder at the end of Spring Training."

Everything's Working Great For deGrom

Some got worried about the Mets sending deGrom to the 60-day IL. However, this move was just to clear up space to claim former Cubs Locke St. John off waivers. In reality, deGrom's rehab is going as good as it could be and the club hopes to have him on the mound by mid-June.

Right now, the ace is throwing from 60 feet and has suffered no setbacks on the stress reaction on his right scapula, per Mets manager Buck Showalter:

"Everything’s going well. I’m going to stay out of the doctor and trainer business, but he’s where he’s supposed to be," said Showalter. "I’m not going to say ahead or behind, but they like the way he’s progressing."

The Mets Are Rolling

The Mets are currently sitting at the top of the National League, boasting an impressive 21-10 record and looking like a legit candidate to go the distance this season. And, while their offense has been lights out more often than not, it's been their rotation that's led the way thus far.

Their starters have combined for a 3.36 ERA, the fifth-best in the Majors. Moreover, they rank second in strikeouts with 311 and sixth in total walks with just 87.

Add deGrom to that mix and it could be World Series time in Queens for the first time since 1986.

