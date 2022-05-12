Mets' Jacob DeGrom Begins Throwing, Inches Closer To His Return

Everybody around MLB, even non-New York Mets fans, wanted to watch Jacob deGrom take the mound again this season. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case as the ace was headed to the IL even before the campaign stated.

Even so, and despite early reports of a setback, the hurler started throwing this week and the team still hopes to have him back sooner rather than later:

“deGrom restarted a throwing program in early May, in advance of an MRI — his third since late March — that he will undergo around the middle of the month," reported MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "Prior to throwing, deGrom had spent his time loading and strengthening his shoulder, which entailed a series of resistance exercises. If all goes well, deGrom’s progression will take him from flat ground to bullpen sessions and eventually to Minor League game action, with the goal of making it back before the All-Star break. But the timeline is fluid. deGrom hasn’t pitched since being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right shoulder at the end of Spring Training."