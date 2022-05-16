'The Circle' Seasons 4, Week 3 Promises To Be Binge-Worthy

Like the previous seasons of The Circle, the series has 13 episodes. Netflix is releasing four episodes weekly for viewers to binge if they want. The next episodes of season 4 schedules are as follows:

May 18th: Episodes 9-12 at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT

The finale for The Circle occurs on May 25th, which is the 13th episode of the season, and when we all get to see who came out on top and who crashed and burned.

The Circle season 4 episodes 1 to 8 are available for streaming on Netflix.