Salma Hayek In Bikini Gets Mistaken For A Mermaid

Her most recent Instagram post saw the Mexican beauty celebrating Mother's Day together with her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Pinault, whom she shares with her French billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault. Honoring the big occasion with a Vogue teaser wherein the ladies showed off their YSL designer bags, Hayek captioned the video: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mexican mothers and to all the mothers around the world who are celebrating today!"

The movie star spread her action across three separate posts, sharing loving tributes to her mother and mother-in-law, as well.

"Thank you Mamá for inspiring me and for bringing me in to [sic] this world," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself hugging her mom, Diana Jiménez Medina. "And thank you Valentina for coming in to [sic] this world to make my greatest dream come true, to be your Mommy."

Likewise, she only had high praises for her mother-in-law, Maryvonne, dubbing her "the Dame of good taste" in a festive dinner photo with a rose bouquet.