Salma Hayek In Bikini Gets Mistaken For A Mermaid

Salma Hayek in sleeveless top looks over her shoulder at an event.
Salma Hayek thrilled fans in a cleavage-baring bikini as she went for a dip to celebrate National Water Day on Instagram. Snapped in a serene lagoon, the 55-year-old put her famously voluptuous curves on show in a super low-cut top while peering through the water from the chest up and got mistaken for a mermaid by her adoring fans.

Can You Spot The Mermaid Tail?

Photographed next to a group of towering rocks, with sunshine pouring in through an opening in the top, The Eternals and House of Gucci star was captured in profile with her arms stretched out as if she had just come up for air after a good swim. She was submerged from the chest line down and wore a revealing black bikini top. The contour of her hip and legs was visible through the turquoise water, while her wet hair clung to her shoulders.

A Fair Assumption

Salma Hayek in strapless sequin ombre dress with purple clutch at Gucci event.
Due to the angle of the shot, many fans mistook the shadow of her lower body for a mermaid's tail. And, since the silver screen siren appeared to be holding her legs close together underwater, giving the illusion of a fishtail, it's easy to see why people got her mixed up with a sea nymph.

"I swear I saw a mermaid tail," said one person, adding: "You look amazing Salma, lots of love."

"Are you a mermaid?? 😍😍" commented a second Instagrammer.

"Lovely Mermaid," read a third message, with a fourth user raving: "Beautiful pic, you sea goddess you."

While some followers piled on the praises for the ageless beauty, others wanted to know where the photo was taken. The answer was once again found in the comments, with a couple of helpful fans identifying the location as Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.

For her part, Hayek was all about marking National Water Day, writing alongside the tempting Caribbean snap: "Today is #nationalwaterday but let’s not forget any day how precious water is."

However, the mother-of-one, who spent her 55th birthday in a bathing suit as seen in the photo above, is no stranger to the occasional bikini thirst trap, recently delivering a cheeky rear view in a turquoise two-piece for "Throwback Thursday."

Mother's Day Triad

Her most recent Instagram post saw the Mexican beauty celebrating Mother's Day together with her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Pinault, whom she shares with her French billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault. Honoring the big occasion with a Vogue teaser wherein the ladies showed off their YSL designer bags, Hayek captioned the video: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mexican mothers and to all the mothers around the world who are celebrating today!"

The movie star spread her action across three separate posts, sharing loving tributes to her mother and mother-in-law, as well.

"Thank you Mamá for inspiring me and for bringing me in to [sic] this world," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself hugging her mom, Diana Jiménez Medina. "And thank you Valentina for coming in to [sic] this world to make my greatest dream come true, to be your Mommy."

Likewise, she only had high praises for her mother-in-law, Maryvonne, dubbing her "the Dame of good taste" in a festive dinner photo with a rose bouquet.

