'I Love Dancing:' Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Moves In 'Senior Year'

The Australian actress whose comedy Senior Year debuts on Netflix Friday revealed that winning an Oscar is one of her big career goals. She told People in an interview, "I think comedy doesn't get respected in the same way, so it's not going to be for Senior Year, but maybe for one of my dramatic movies coming up. That's definitely a big goal of mine."

When it comes to producing, the 42-year-old producer revealed that she loves producing movies that have really positive messages. She added that she was proud of Senior Year's inclusivity message and its message that "high school doesn't define you and it can just go on."

"But gosh there are so many goals to go. But the biggest would be to win an Oscar, I think."