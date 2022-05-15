How 'Jeff Davis 8' Murders Pointed Guilt Towards Law Enforcement And Frightened A Community

On May 20, 2005, Loretta Lynn Chaisson Lewis's decomposed body was located in a canal on the city's outskirts. At first, the fisherman who discovered Lewis's body thought he had stumbled upon a mannequin, as someone had been stealing them around that time. Unfortunately, it was soon revealed that it was the body of the 28-year-old.

Lewis had been a local sex worker who battled a crack addiction, so many initially believed that her death could've been linked to her lifestyle somehow. However, another victim would be located less than a month later, and the circumstances surrounding her death would be eerily similar to those related to Lewis's case.

Ernestine Marie Daniels Patterson's body was discovered in a different canal on June 18. Not only had she been found in a similar location, but she had also been in the same line of work as Lewis. Two men were charged with second-degree murder after her death, but the charges were eventually dropped.