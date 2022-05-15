How 'Jeff Davis 8' Murders Pointed Guilt Towards Law Enforcement And Frightened A Community

With a population of less than 10,000, residents of Jennings, Louisiana, likely felt safe and secure in their small town at one time. Even though murders routinely occurred across the country, the insulated nature of their tiny part of southwest Louisiana perhaps felt like a shield from the harsh realities of larger cities.
However, that all changed in 2005 when the first victim's body was located. Throughout the years that followed, other victims would appear, and the group would eventually become known as the Jeff Davis 8.