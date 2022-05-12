The Toronto Raptors are one of the aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a major roster upgrade in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Raptors may have reached the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season but after suffering a first-round elimination at the hands of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, it's crystal clear that they need more star power around Pascal Siakam. There are several areas that the Raptors should improve this summer, including the starting center position.
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Myles Turner For Four Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal
Targeting Myles Turner
In the past months, the Raptors have already been linked to several big men who could become available on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. According to Mike Luciano of Fansided's Raptors Rapture, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner would be the best offseason trade target for the Raptors this summer.
"The Toronto Raptors have a collection of interesting defensive pieces at their disposal, but they still lack that one rim protector and shot-blocker that can really take their lineup to the next level. If the Indiana Pacers are still selling, Myles Turner would almost make too much sense for this team."
Proposed Raptors-Pacers Trade
Though they aren't actively trading him, most people believe that the Pacers would strongly consider moving Turner for the right price. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Raptors to acquire Turner from the Pacers this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a trade package that includes Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Malachi Flynn, Nando De Colo, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.
Raptors Get A Floor-Spacing Center
Turner would be an incredible addition to the Raptors. He may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis, but he's still a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Turner would give the Raptors a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer.
This season, the 26-year-old big man averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Adding Turner to the core of Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby would undeniably give the Raptors a better chance of making a deep playoff run next season.
Pacers Obtain Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. By sending Turner to Toronto, the Pacers would be receiving two young and promising players in Achiuwa and Flynn, and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.
Achiuwa may not be as good as Turner right now but this season, he has shown superstar potential. If he continues to improve his game, Achiuwa could become the Pacers' center of the future.