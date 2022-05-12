NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Myles Turner For Four Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal

Turner would be an incredible addition to the Raptors. He may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis, but he's still a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Turner would give the Raptors a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer.

This season, the 26-year-old big man averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Adding Turner to the core of Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby would undeniably give the Raptors a better chance of making a deep playoff run next season.