Vitali isn't incorrect. This type of thing happens in the NFL all the time. Whether it be things said directly to the player, or league sources putting out "smokescreens" to potentially influence how the board falls.

Teams will always try to do what they can to manipulate the draft board so they can get their guy. It also doesn't hurt that the Bucs were able to essentially address two positions with one move.

However, Holtzman also isn't incorrect. Promising a player that you will select him if they're there at your pick is a bit much, and making that promise to multiple players when you know you can only take one can, understandably, leave a sour taste in some people's mouths.