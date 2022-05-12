'We're Cordial': 'Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams Talks Friendship With Evelyn Lozada

Many fans are waiting in anticipation for the release date of season 10. Basketball Wives is a show which followed the lives of women behind the NBA's biggest stars, and its first premiere was in April 2010 on VH1. After the end of season 9, there was a bit of delay in the announcement of the tenth season. However, an official announcement has finally been made on when the hit reality show will return. The show will be returning for its 10th season on May 16th, 2022. The season would feature more captivating drama, as seen in the trailer, and fans are sure to be ready to go for a wild and raucous ride.